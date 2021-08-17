Government resolute to resolve challenges in small scale mining sector – Lands Minister

Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has said the government is determined to resolve challenges in the small-scale mining sector in Ghana and will work to establish a complete value addition in her mineral resources.

Mr Jinapor stated this when he hosted the Minister for Minerals of Sudan, Mohammed Basheer Abdalla Mennawwi, who is in the country to study Ghana's mining operations.



The Sudanese Minister led a three-member delegation, including the Sudanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mohamed Abdehahman Yasin Mohamed, to hold bilateral talks on developing the mining sectors of both countries.



The mutually beneficial meeting centred on adding value to the mineral resources produced by the two countries.



The discourse also centred on creating a value chain in the mining sector that creates long-term benefits for communities and the country as a whole.



Interacting with his Sudanese counterpart, Mr Jinapor extolled the Sudanese government for the effort made in embracing democratic reforms in the country.



He noted that the far-reaching impact of these democratic moves needs the development of a framework in that direction.

Sudan, an oil-rich country, has been plagued with conflicts that have stampeded the country's growth, but Mr Jinapor was impressed with recent progress made.



He added that the "democratic accountability of Sudan is a credit for not only Sudan but Africa as a whole".



While commending his counterpart for making moves to seek an audience with him, the Minister assured him of Ghana's unflinching support in using democratic means to exploit their resources for the development of their country.



He cited the cocoa industry, where Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire have been able to determine the floor price of the commodity.



For his part, the Minister of Minerals for Sudan, Mohammed Basheer Abdalla Mennawi, said his country has since 2018 established a national mining refinery that adds value to the minerals.



He also commended Ghana for being a shining light for peace, stability, and progress on the continent.

Meanwhile, as part of his four-day official visit to Ghana, the Sudanese Minister earlier paid a working visit to the Minerals Commission where he was briefed by the CEO, Mr Martin Ayisi, on mining operations in Ghana, particularly in the areas of licensing régime for small and large scale mining, the mandate of the Commission, sustainable small scale mining, Corporate Social Responsibility of mining firms and Alternative Livelihood Scheme being rolled out by the government.



Mr Ayisi said, "the Commission has introduced digitization program and e-services in the small scale mining processes which will be fully functional in September this year".



The Commission intends to use drones to help curb the illegal mining menace and also adopt the mercury-free mechanism to mine.



The Sudanese delegation, accompanied by the Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker, also paid a working visit to the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) and will later this week visit Anglogold Iduapriem Gold Mines in Tarkwa as part of the official visit to Ghana.