Government's YOUSTART promise to NABCO trainees big scam – Coalition of NABCO Trainees

File photo

The Coalition of NABCO Trainees has stated that the government’s YOUSTART promise to NABCO trainees is another big scam.

In a statement, the National Secretary of the Coalition, Frank Evans Quansah stated that the government has a month ultimatum to pay them all the nine months outstanding arrears owed them.



According to him, the Coalition does not want to have any business with Nana Addo Bawumia-led government again



“We have already lost trust in Nana Addo/Bawumia led government. All we need now is our 9 months arrears fully settled as we don’t want to have any business to do with this government again.



“Withal, we want to caution the NPP government to put an end to hailing and praising the non-functional NABCO scheme which didn’t accomplish the rationale of which it was created in its national budget every year as an achievement,” Mr. Quansah stated.

He continued: “We are going to intercept any partisan utterances, any signages that will leverage on the failed NABCO scheme in an attempt to win votes in come 2024 general elections.”



Attached is the full statement from the Coalition



