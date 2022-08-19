Government's delivery tracking website kaput after two years

The delivery tracker portal is currently ineffective

On August 18, 2022, the Government of Ghana launched a website to help citizens access data on government projects, including infrastructure promises.

Dubbed the Delivery Tracker, the aim of the portal was to enable Ghanaians to track infrastructure projects undertaken by the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who has been at the forefront of the government's digitisation agenda, was the person who conducted the official launch.



The data presented at the unveiling indicated that since it assumed office in January 2017, the government had initiated some 17,334 projects, with 8,746 completed and 8,588 still ongoing.



The vice president, addressing a Virtual Government Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair at the Academy of Art and Sciences in Accra on the launch day, underscored the importance of the website.



He noted that the website would enable Ghanaians to "have access to, and interrogate the data that we have put together" on the website, which he said is a novelty.



"It will enhance transparency and accountability in governance", Dr Bawumia stated, adding, "it will also enable the government to ensure that uncompleted projects are prioritised in the process of the capital budget."

He noted, among other things, that the portal will offer citizens the opportunity to assess the value for money in government projects.



"As far as we know, Ghana is the only country in Africa that has implemented this publicly accessible delivery tracker for its infrastructure projects. No other country has done so," the Vice President proclaimed.



With all the prospects touted about the website, GhanaWeb investigations indicate that the portal is unavailable two years after its launch.



As of Friday, August 19, 2022, attempts to access the website using the address https://deliverytracker.gov.gh directed to a page indicating the site is inaccessible.



Left blank, visitors are greeted with a message saying "Planned Maintenace."



A subtext also reads, "Sorry... We are improving our website. We will be back shortly."

It is not known beyond the message what may be accounting for the website's current state.







