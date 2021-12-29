Government's focus on education policy has shifted – Policy analyst

Education minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum

A Policy analyst on Education, Geoffrey Ocansey, says the free SHS policy has taken centre stage in government’s planning when it comes to education in the country.

Rather than focusing on basic education which is the foundation upon which all other levels of education are built upon, Geoffrey Ocansey insists government has lost that focus.



“The focus of government's education policy has shifted. The free SHS policy has taken all the attention of government and that has been made clear. Now they have shifted the free text books, uniforms to the SHS and not the primary schools,” he shared with Eunice Tornyi on the Happy Morning Show.

To him, the basic level is where the mass number of Ghanaians attain education, forming the foundation of every Ghanaian citizen. “Now that is the area we are lacking the most. The shift from the basic level has caused a problem at the base and it’ll affect the middle too. We need to find a corrective action to fix this and resolve this issue.”



According to him, the basic level would not have suffered if the mass push into the SHS was not championed. “As the Finance Minister said some parents could afford to pay for free SHS, we should have considered that and not made it free for all.”