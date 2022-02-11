Government's insistence on E-Levy disappointing – Prophet Oduro

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro

The world will not end without E-Levy, Prophet Oduro

Government accused of being insensitive to the plight of the poor



Over 91 percent of respondents do not support E-Levy, GhanaWeb poll



General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has lamented the posturing of government on the E-Levy.



He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo-led government’s position that without the E-Levy the economy of Ghana would collapse is disappointing and worrying, mynewsghana.com has reported.



Prophet Oduro added that the government’s insistence on implementing the levy implied that it was insensitive to the plight of poor Ghanaians.

“It’s as if when the government does not get the e-levy it will be the end of the world. Why? You don’t think about the destitute, you don’t think about the poor people. These people voted for you people because they had trust but you have disappointed them and that is worrying,” he is quoted to have said while speaking to his congregation.



An online poll conducted by GhanaWeb to ascertain whether Ghanaians support the implementation of the E-Levy showed that over 91 percent of respondents do not support the passage of the E-Levy bill.



Out of the 38,220 people who took part in the poll, 35,009 representing over 91 percent of the respondents said they do not support the E-Levy.



However, 2938 people, representing over 7 percent of the respondents were in support of the levy.



Two hundred and seventy-three respondents, less than 1 percent of Ghanaians who took part in the poll, said they do not care whether the levy is passed or not.