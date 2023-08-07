Government’s memo, AG advice suggests a cover-up on Cecilia Dapaah’s saga – Apaak

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, is alleging that the AG’s statement on former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah was premised on a government memo and could be geared at covering up.

The memo reads “Minister has instructed that District Information Officers produce a situation report on the public reaction to the Cecilia Dapaah matter” which should be submitted by 26th July.



Thereafter the Attorney General also stated on 31st July on the same matter.



However, Irene Kensah, the wife of the deceased brother of former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah has instructed her lawyers to file for the retrieval of her late husband’s part of the 1 million dollars stolen from her residence.



The widow said she became aware of the said money through a broadcast by the host of Metro TV Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere.



Commenting on the development the Builsa South lawmaker stated that the objective of the AG’s advice could be to “change narrative.”

“Dapaah – July 24 is the date on the memo gov’t sent out: see subject and issues officers were to report on by July 26. I’m certain the AG advice dated 31st July was informed by the outcome of the findings of the Min of Information.



“The objective is to change narrative and coverup,” Dr. Apaak stated in a tweet.











