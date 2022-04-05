Government's response to tidal waves disaster in Ketu South ‘slow, inadequate, and pathetic’ - Dzifa Gomashie

Ketu South MP, Dzifa Abla Gomashie

Ketu South MP, Dzifa Gomashie has bemoaned the response of the government to the tidal waves disasters that have rocked some communities along the coast, including the Ketu South Municipality.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the government did not do enough when the wave hit communities in her district in November 2021.



She added that she is also not aware of what the government is going to do to help her constituency in the recent disaster, citinewroom.com reports.

“In this particular instance that this has happened, I do not know of anything that has been done yet. If something has been sent, I have not heard of it. Since last year, the response has been slow, inadequate, and pathetic.



“Not even a shed or camping house has been built for those who have been affected tremendously to move in. Nothing has been provided. As we speak, what the State itself is doing is not clear to me as a representative of the people. I am just so frustrated,” she is quoted.



Dzifa Gomashie added that “in June 2021, the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye during a working visit to the affected communities, assured the residents of the government’s commitment to construct an eight-kilometre coastal protection wall to protect lives and property in the area."



She, however, noted that this promise by the government in addition to other promises to affected persons and communities has not been realised.



The tidal waves that hit the Ketu South Municipality and other places in the Volta and Greater Accra Regions on Sunday, April 3, 2022, was the second time in less than five months that tide waves have hit communities along the coastal belt of Ghana.