Government schemed with the judiciary to pass E-Levy – Muntaka

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has said the ruling government induced no member of the minority group in parliament to facilitate the passage of the E-Levy bill.

He described the allegation peddled by some members within the NDC as unfortunate.



Speaking to Abusua FM in Kumasi, the minority chief whip said, the NDC did not have the numbers to reject the policy on the day the policy was passed by parliament.



He explained “when the NDC government led by former President Jerry John Rawlings proposed introduction of the VAT bill to Parliament, Ghanaians rose up against the government with “Kum me Preko” demonstration.



“Those blaming us for taking bribes what was their role against the policy while we were fighting the policy in parliament. Couldn’t they have also demonstrated against the policy?” he asked.



He accused the government of conniving with the judiciary to pass the controversial bill.

“Look, everything was a scheme against us through the judiciary. Our member of parliament from the Assin North was attending different courts any day the NPP plans to present the E-levy bill to parliament. It was a clear strategy to reduce our numbers which they succeeded with the support of the judicially,’’ he said.



He urged NDC supporters to rally behind the party’s leadership in Parliament to represent the interest of the nation.



“Our party members some don’t know the sacrifice we have made for the party in parliament. After the election of the speaker of Parliament, 23 of our members got Covid-19, some went into a coma for months,” he disclosed.



Election 2024



He assured the party members that they would defeat the NPP in the 2024 polls.

"We are winning the election 2024 but there’s a lot of work to cement the party’s victory. At the moment, the NDC formula for the NPP is there whoever they present as flagbearer we are ready for them”.



He also admonished the party members not to encourage a mass change of national, regional, and constituency executives as they head into internal polls. He explained changing the experienced hands will affect the party's chances of winning the polls in 2024.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



