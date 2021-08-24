Government sets up committee to look into leaked WASSCE questions

The Minister of Education has constituted a committee to look into the allegation

• The Africa Education Watch has accused WAEC of leaking questions for Food and Nutrition practicals

• The Ministry of Education has since set up a committee to look into the matter



• WAEC maintains that is not the practice



A committee mandated with the duty of unravelling circumstances under which the Practical 3 Examination questions for Food and Nutrition in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were leaked, has been constituted.



The Ministry of Education, which has put together this committee, had to take this decision after the Africa Education Watch, an education think tank, made allegations about the leakage, reports cirinewsroom.com.







Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of the think-tank, in a subsequent Facebook post, stated that he had met with the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, and the Ghana Education Service leadership through a virtual platform on the subject.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has since denied the case, stating that the only thing that happens with the Food and Nutrition Practical is that guidelines are usually released early to help schools prepare adequately for the practical examination.



But, according to the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, investigations have started into the matter.







“So far as I am concerned, the Minister [of Education] has engaged them and an investigation process is ongoing and WAEC has come out with their response and EduWatch has also come out with a [counter] claim,” he said.



He could, however, not state the specific timelines with regard to the report.



