Government should cut down size of appointees – Professor Agyeman-Duah

A former UN Senior Governance Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has called on President Akufo-Addo to cut down the size of the government.

Speaking in an interview via zoom on the GTV Breakfast Show on Monday, November 21, 2022, Prof. Baffour said the current number of Ministers in an ailing economy is not helping matters and has therefore asked that they should be reduced.



“The President needs to reduce the number of his Ministers to help ease the burden on the Finance Minister and the country’s economy”, he said.



Professor Agyeman-Duah made this statement on the back of the Finance Minister’s responses when he appeared before the Ad hoc Committee’s hearing of a vote of censure filed by the Minority in Parliament for his removal as Minister.

According to Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, the Finance Minister performed well when he sat to answer questions concerning what has been set as grounds filed for his removal by the Minority in Parliament.



The call to reduce the number of Ministers by the President has been one of the suggested measures by both politicians and Economists as one way to ease the economic woes of Ghana, and the added voice of Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah points out clearly that, if it is done, it will see the economy having a facelift.