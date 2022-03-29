Government shouldn't have lifted mandatory wearing of face masks - Akomea

Chief Executive Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea

Akomea says COVID-19 has not been eradicated

Wear face masks when needed – Akomea advises public



Akomea urges Ghanaians to take COVID-19 jabs



Chief Executive Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea, has indicated that the government should not have lifted the mandatory wearing of face masks in public places.



In a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Akomea said that the directive should not have been lifted because the COVID-19 virus has not been eradicated.



“COVID-19 is still with us, the people who advised the president should have told him not to lift the mandate on wearing face masks in public because the virus has not left us – it has not been eradicated in Ghana, it has not been eradicated in the world.



“The wearing of face masks has proven to be the surest way for protection against the virus and it should not have been lifted now...as we speak today, Shanghai which is the commercial capital of China has been locked down because of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases has dropped drastically but that does not imply that the virus has been eradicated,” he said in Twi.

He added that “Ghanaians should do a risk analysis and wear face masks at places where there is a high risk of contracting the virus. If you are going to sit in an STC bus from Accra to Kumasi where you will be in an air-conditioned bus for 4 to 5 hours wear your face mask for your own safety. Even though the president has said masks are not compulsory, you have to do your own risk assessment.”



Also, Akomea, who is a former minister for information under the administration of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, urged Ghanaians to ensure that they get vaccinated.



“Getting vaccinated does not imply that you will not get COVID, but the virus will not break you down or kill you if you are vaccinated,” he said.



On March 27, 2022, President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that wearing a nose mask is no longer mandatory from Monday, March 28, 2022.



"...from tomorrow, Monday, March 28, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings," the president said.



The president announced that, "outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated," adding that all of Ghana's land borders are opened.