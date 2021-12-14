Government spent over GHC32m on conferences under COVID-19 - Minority

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka,

The Minority in parliament has revealed that the government spent over GHC30 million on conferences during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.



According to the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, they are ready to demand full details on how these monies were spent to ensure Ghanaians know how the nation’s scarce resources are being used under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking to Starrnews, the lawmaker said, “I can tell you this, a lot of these ministries are sweating, I mean if people can choose to spend GHc32million on conferences during COVID, you have to provide details. And if one particular office can spend 1billion, we need details and they are sweating already,” Starrnewsonline quoted.

He explained that they intend to do this to ensure that they are following procedures of the House in such matters.



“We do not want these things to stand uncontested and exhaustive because if you allow it to stay, it becomes part of rules of the House. We want to be sure that all avenues would be exhausted then we are certain that this is what we want to be part of the proceeding of the House. Remember, I have always said the House is by three things, the Standing Orders, the Constitution and our practice,” he added.



Muntaka Mubarak added that the Minority caucus will ensure Ghanaians have full details of how government is using the nation’s scarce resources under the Akufo-Addo administration while they hold the government accountable.



“Our concentration is to do our bid and our bid is that we are holding the government to account for its stewardship. We are saying that we will not allow you to waste our resources, resources that have been given to you. You must account for it properly. If you want to do anything use the right procedure,” he said.