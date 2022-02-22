Government stole coronavirus funds – Sam George claims

MP for NIngo Prampram, Samuel George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Samuel Nartey George has accused the government of theft about the spending of COVID-19 funds.

According to him, the government is unable to account for the funds it received from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), funds that were received to deal with the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 Monday, February 21, he said “How much did they spend on COVID-19, has this government been able to tell you how much they spent on COVID-19. We have asked them and they can’t answer because they stole the money.”



He added “When the government tells you, they fed 1.8million people in Greater Accra.

Sam George told host Johnnie Hughes that “The government is unable to show us a breakdown of the monies they spent. They claim they gave everybody free water and free electricity. They increased the water and electricity bills six months later. So you are paying what was free. Right now even when you go and buy meat pie you are paying the COVID-19 levy.



“So the government is recouping whatever it claimed it has spent in a one percent COVID-19 levy. The government got one billion dollars from the IMF in rapid credit support, they got another one billion dollars in special drawing budget from the IMF. They came and told us they got a 130million dollars from the World Bank.”