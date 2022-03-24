Government suspends foreign travels of its officials with immediate effect

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister says govt will allow only allow important travels

Government suspends import of vehicles



Government reduces expenditure on meetings by 50%



The government has suspended all foreign travels by its officials with the exception of approved critical and statutory travels.



The move forms part of measures employed by the government to reduce its expenditure.



Speaking at a press briefing, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who announced the measure, explained that the suspension on travels and other expenditure reduction measures are necessary to ease the burden on the public purse as the country goes through economic hardships.

“… with immediate effect Government has imposed a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels,” he said.



In addition to the suspension of travel, he said, “with immediate effect, Government has imposed a complete moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year. This will affect all new orders, especially 4-wheel drives. We will ensure that the overall effect is to reduce total vehicle purchases by the public sector by at least 50 percent for the period.



The minister also indicated that the government will cut down expenditure on its meetings and conferences by 50 percent, adding that the government will also suspend the establishment of new public sector institutions.



The Finance Minister indicated that the government is confident of averting the current hardship being faced by Ghanaians.



According to Ofori-Atta, governments led by New Patriotic Party have a good track record of saving the country from economic hardship.