Government to announce additional measures on COVID-19 response

A new variant of COVID-19 named Omicron has been detected in South Africa

The Government of Ghana will on Sunday 28th November 2021 announce additional measures as part of its COVID-19 response to control the risk of spread of the virus ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The measures will focus on securing Ghana’s ports especially the airport in the wake of a possible fourth wave in Europe and South Africa.



The government will also use the opportunity to update the country on the progress of its COVID vaccination program.



The media engagement will be telecast live on Ghana Television and the Facebook page of the Ministry of Information.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the number of cases of the new Omicron variant, initially named B.1.1.529, appeared to be increasing particularly in South Africa.

Several cases including two in the UK and one in Belgium have been recorded.



Single suspected cases were also found in Germany and the Czech republic.



The new variant has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.