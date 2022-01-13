Government to award scholarships to 31,000 students this year

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Government has announced that the Scholarships Secretariat will be making payments to 27,252 public tertiary university students for bursaries, thesis, grants to postgraduate students.

The secretariat will also make payments of long-stay allowances to medical students and allowances to the physically challenged.



“This year, decentralised district level local tertiary scholarship scheme is set to award scholarships to 31,000 students across the country,” the Presidency tweeted on Thursday, January 13.

