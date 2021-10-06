Government to begin exploitation of mineral resources in five regions of the north - Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor has disclosed that government is putting together institutional frameworks to begin the exploitation of Mineral Resources discovered in the 5 Regions of the North particularly in the Nanguma community of the North East Region.

The Minister disclosed that among other Minerals discovered in the North East Region, Gold is the newest to join the collection.



Following this discovery He said " our strategy as a government and as a Ministry is to put in place the needed regulation, legal and operational framework at the very onset to make sure that we take full control of mining activities in the Region of the North so we do not get to the situation of Southern Ghana where the activities get illegal and out of hand mining is rampant before we craw back to "



The Minister said in a press briefing shortly after a meeting with the North East Regional Security Council today, Tuesday 5th October, 2021.



The Minister touched on the illegal mining menace which has just begun in the Nanguma town and said that if steps are not taken to curb it, it will generate into a national problem.

" The earlier we take steps to protect the river bodies and the ecosystem of the 5 Regions of the North, the better" He said.



The Minister said they have also resolved as a team to protect the black and white volta from pollution as it forms part of the Resources in the North. " woe betides us if we allow a situation where the black and white Volta also begin to get polluted like the Ankobra, the Offin and others in the South"



Jinapor told the press that the REGSEC has assured him of their corporation and support to deal with all these issues and therefore all the conclusions reached will be followed up to ensure their swift implementation.