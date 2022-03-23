Government to cancel mandatory PCR test at KIA

File photo: Kotoka International Airport

The government is expected to cancel the mandatory PCR tests for vaccinated passengers at KIA, according to a document in possession of Starr News.

The document details a number of restrictions government intends to ease including reopening of land borders and corresponding measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.



This follows the 3-day cabinet retreat where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved such moves as mitigation measures for the economic hardship in the country.



Currently, the point of entry allows only fully vaccinated passengers entry into the country. Such passengers undergo a 72-hour PCR Test and Antigen test on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated currently are given waivers by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to allow them entry into the county through the KIA. Such passengers undergo a 72-hour PCR Test and Antigen test on arrival and are offered vaccination.



However, the document proposed that “Fully vaccinated travelers would not need PCR and Antigen Tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the KIA.



“Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”