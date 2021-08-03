Government to clamp-down on overloading cargo vehicles

Kwasi Amoako-Attah is the Minister of Roads and Highways

Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways, has given a strong indication of working with stakeholders to clamp-down on overloading cargo vehicles.

He said overloading does not only pose a threat to other road users but is a major contributor to the deterioration of roads and bridges.



“Per our studies at the ministry, we have identified overloading as a major factor that caused roads to deteriorate because it exerted excessive pressure on roads,” he said.



Mr Amoako-Attah made these remarks when officials of Unilever Ghana PLC led by Mr George Owusu-Ansah, Managing Director, paid a courtesy call on him in Accra on Monday.



He said the government was dualizing all major roads in the country to prevent avoidable road accidents.



Mr Amoako-Attah explained that the dualization process had started in earnest, saying, “The dualization agenda is on course. Currently, Tema Roundabout to Akosombo is being dualized. Accra to Tema is being worked on, as well as Accra to Cape Coast and to Kumasi,” he added.

The Minister commended the leadership of Unilever Ghana PLC for their exemplary leadership, which had led to the organization's continuous growth in the country.



Mr Amoako-Attah, a former employee of Unilever, mentioned that the skills and competencies acquired at the multinational consumer goods company had helped him in the execution of his public service duties.



Mr Owusu-Ansah said they were proud of the Minister for his dedication to his work and congratulated him on his reappointment to head the ministry.



He pledged the company’s readiness to partner with the Ministry to build and maintain roads in the country.