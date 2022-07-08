Government to demolish houses within Ramsar site core zone

Houses to be destroyed at the Ramsar site

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is reportedly set to demolish all structures within the core zone of the Ramsar site in Tema.



In a series of tweets, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, indicated that he has already served notice to owners whose properties will be demolished.



The minister said the notice explained to the affected persons that their houses are being destroyed to clear the waterway leading to the lagoon.



The Municipal Chief Executive of Tema West, Anna Adukwei Addo, has also stated that more than 4000 houses have been constructed on the Ramsar site without permits.

1/5 On Thursday, 7th July 2022, I led the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), to ascertain the level of destruction caused to Ghana's Ramsar sited at Tema in the Greater Accra region. pic.twitter.com/4Z06o2HDEc — Henry Quartey (@Henquartey) July 8, 2022

5/5 and pay no revenue to the government, using electricity and water. After inspection with REGSEC, I can assure you that some houses within the core zone of the Ramsar will be demolished to pave way for the water to find its way into the lagoon. pic.twitter.com/N0mA19sv1h — Henry Quartey (@Henquartey) July 8, 2022

The Ramsar Site also, known as the Sakumo Lagoon is a wetland of international importance. It is the only wetland wholly owned by the government and is meant for protecting Sakumono, Tema and their environs against floods and pollution, for the breeding of fish for the Sakumono Lagoon, as well as recreational activities.It covers an area of 1,364 hectares (3,500 acres) and is situated along the coastal road between Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, about 3km (1.9 mi) west of Tema.The Ramsar site is also the relaxation and feeding ground for over 70 water brain species. Besides that, it serves as breeding grounds for about three marine turtle species. Activities currently ongoing within the Ramsar Site include farming, fishing, recreation, urban and industrial development.The site also covers part of Tema Community 3, 5, 6, 11 and 12, through to the Sakumono village, Old Lashibi and Klagon. The site, which used to be a habitat for fishes and other water creatures as well as served as a stopover for migrating birds, currently has a large portion being encroached upon by individuals and estate developers.IB/DO