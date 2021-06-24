Government to distribute promised 280,000 laptops to teachers – Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister-designate, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Deputy Education Minister-Designate, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has reassured teachers that, government will distribute the promised 280,000 laptops to encourage effective delivery of teaching services in the country.

He made this known while addressing teachers at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Investment Forum, themed; Beyond The Teacher’s Fund: Making Our Teachers Economically Sound as part of their 90th Anniversary celebration.



“Now in resourcing teachers, 280,000 laptops will be available to enhance teachers in their delivery of service through ICT skills,” he said.



Earlier, A teachers group going by the name INNOVATIVE TEACHERS kicked against the government’s plan to procure and distribute 280,000 laptops to teachers across the country with teachers bearing 30 percent of the cost.



The group wanted the government to order the company contracted to produce the laptops to stop production immediately, saying if the government is desirous of providing teachers with laptops, it must be given free of charge and be of notable quality.



In a statement issued by the group dated March 10, 2021, and signed by its Secretary, Christian Aidoo, INNOVATIVE TEACHERS said per the labor laws, it is the responsibility of their employers, the Ghana Education Service (GES), to provide tools for its workers.

According to INNOVATIVE TEACHERS, the cost per laptop of the TM1 brand to be provided by the government is being quoted at GH¢1,550, for which teachers must pay 30 percent and the government 70 percent respectively.



Shortly after that, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) urged teachers against the government’s decision to procure laptops for all teachers across the country to collaborate with government for a better solution.



Speaking to UniversNews, General Secretary of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musa stated that the government has the right to introduce new methods to help its employees.



He mentioned that the decision to purchase 280,000 laptops for teachers is a step in the right direction to help facilitate easy teaching and learning in schools.



Hon. Ntim Fordjour assured members of GNAT that all issues faced by the association in their line of duty will be addressed by the government soon and urged all teachers to come on board and collaborate with the Ministry of Education to make education in Ghana the best.