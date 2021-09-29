Government to ensure RTI Bill is fully implemented – Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, has reiterated the government’s commitment to see the full implementation of the Right To Information Bill, which is now law.

According to him, one of the major layers introduced by the government is the inauguration of the RIT commission governing council.



“This epitomizes the government's commitment to deeping the citizen's participation in governance,” he said at a forum organized in Accra on September 28, 2021.



He said, the commission is already “making significant strides in promoting public access to information and it has considered some review application since its establishment.”



Oppong-Nkrumah further indicated that, the RTI office complex which has been opened in Accra, will create all possible conditions for officers of the commission to deliver on their mandate.



He said his outfit successfully laid before parliament the maiden annual report of public institutions and the commission in respect of the year 2020.

This, he indicated is according to the RTI Act.



“Ghanaians are major stakeholders as far as the RTI law is concerned, therefore, the laying of the annual report in Parliament provided the information on what was done in 2020, and what is expected to be done for the year 2021,” Oppong-Nkrumah said.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah further noted that, the implementation of the RTI law will increase the scale and challenges ahead.



“Today, one thing, which has attracted attention in respect of the RTI law, is the absence of the legislature fees and charges regime, that will standardize application cost,” he stressed.



