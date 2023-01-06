9
Menu
News

Government to generate GHC1 billion from road tolls annually – Majority Leader reveals

Image 17.png?resize=960%2C533&ssl=1 Toll booth | File photo

Fri, 6 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

At least, a minimum amount of GHC1 billion would be generated from road tolls annually across the country when the booths become functional again, Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Hon Osei Kyei Mensah has said.

According to him, the increase in revenue in the collection of the toll is possible because government intends to put in swift measure in its collections and also increase the toll.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however revealed that, it is likely the government is going to replace human beings with automated machines.

“We are bringing back road tolls in a modernized way. At first, we had people doing the collection”, he said

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also shockingly revealed “our investigations have shown that, only one third of the money collected came to government out of the total amount they collect.

“We were told that, government receives only GHC 72 million which is one third of the total amount generated annually. It means that, when you do it well you can get more than GHC 200 million annually”, he said adding that, before abolishing the road toll we were taking GHC 1 on the average.

"Today, we plan to increase it to a minimum of GHC5 whiles the bigger trucks will pay more. What it means is that, if GHC1 could generate 210 million or more, then GHC5 can generate 1 billion,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Stop Owusu Bempah on false prophecies about me – Chief Imam tells IGP, others
Replace Kennedy Agyapong with Stephen Ntim – NPP group pleads with Nana Addo
National Cathedral spent GH¢790,000 from US fundraiser on 2 Kempinski symposia - Ablakwa alleges
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Related Articles: