Government to invest on internet safety

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Government is keen to ensure that the digital economy is safeguarded for younger ones and to promote more investment in the country.

To this end, there will be more investment through education campaigns with faith-based organizations on internet safety in both urban and rural communities in all sixteen regions.



Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful made the disclosure in a keynote speech to climax the Bono regional Girls in ICT program in Sunyani.



According to her, the theme for this year’s program Access and Safety is an indication of the attention that the government is giving to digital safety since the economy is growing digitally.



She, therefore, assured participants that more digital equipment will be provided for various schools to use as well as ensuring that there is adequate safety for users online.



This is to ensure that the country attracts the best form of investments in the future.



“Digital Tools have become pivotal in the new emerging world and we can’t afford to leave the girls behind.

This year marks ten years since the beginning of the initiative globally and in Ghana, our target for the first time is to do this in 5 regions; it has never been done before.



Our objective is to train STEM teachers in basic ICT, coding, and others. Digitalization is the game changer and government is determined to grow the digital economy at all costs through the provision of modern technology” she said.



To sustain the GIICT program, the Minister encouraged the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to take ownership of the program and continue the process to benefit more girls.



She also called for the establishment of coding clubs in all schools to encourage the less privileged to take advantage of the initiative and make them digital genii.



Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene thanked the minister and her team for organizing the event in the region and called for more such initiatives to improve the digital skills of students in the region.