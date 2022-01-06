Government to investigate clashes between Aboaboso youth and mining firm

Deputy Minister for Lands, Benito Owusu-Bio led a fact-finding mission Manso-Aboaboso

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio says government will undertake further investigations into circumstances that led to the clashes between the Youth of Manso-Aboaboso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region and security personnel of Kingsperp Mining firm stationed in the Community.

The move, follows the burning of two excavators and one Nissan pick up vehicle belonging to the company and the injury of a community member which incident occurred on Saturday, January 1st 2022.



Deputy Lands Minister, Owusu-Bio who led a fact-finding Mission on Wednesday, 5th January, 2022, to ascertain the veracity of the incident, reaffirmed government's resolve to deploy the operation Halt II taskforce to clampdown on illegalities in forest reserves and water bodies across all mining districts.



He asked the mining company to as a matter of urgency cease all forms of mining activities with immediate effect but was quick to add that the firm can engage personnel to guard their equipment.



Hon. Benito also touched on the efforts by government to reclaim mine out areas saying, " mine out areas in the Apaparama and the oda forest reserves will be reclaimed to restore sanity and water flow especially the oda river area where this mining activity is taking place".







"We are here today to confirm the situation and identify the security risk involve and engage with you on the possible way forward" he indicated.

The Deputy Lands Minister also reminded the District Security Council (DISEC) of their role as arrowheads for the enforcement of security in their jurisdiction, adding that much is expected of the Council in that regard.



He also called for calm between the Community and the security personnel of the mining company and charged them to eschew acts that hinder peaceful coexistence.



The District Chief Executive for Amansie South, Mr. Clement Opoku Gyamfi expressed his appreciation to members of the District Security Council (DISEC) for their swift intervention which prevented further escalation of the situation.







The field investigation team also included the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Mr John Allotey and Mr. Joseph Osiakwan Ag. Technical Director of Forestry of the Ministry.



