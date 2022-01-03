Government to limit supporters traveling to Cameroon for AFCON - Dr Nsiah Asare

Some Ghanaian fans are expected to travel to Cameroon to cheer the Black Stars

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare has hinted that government will adhere to CAF’s directive on the number of supporters to travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

According to him, the number of supporters travelling to the host country will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Thus he expects the number of travelling supporters from Ghana to Cameroon to be limited.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM he said, “CAF has it regulations and they will make sure the number of people attending the tournament is reduced”.

“We will also make sure we adhere strictly to the CAF rules. Whatever CAF will direct we will make sure we adhere to it directly. I am not sure more people will go like the previous edition”, he added.



The AFCON tournament kicks off from January 9-6 February.