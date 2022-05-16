Government to meet school feeding caterers over boycott threats

Government currently pays GHC1 per head per day under the School Feeding Programme

Following threats by the School Feeding Caterers Association of Ghana to lay down their tools, the government will meet with members of the association today, Monday, May 16, 2022.

In a recent notice to the government, the caterers association announced their intention to cease cooking for beneficiaries of the School Feeding Program if the government did not increase its allocation from the current 93 pesewas per child to GHC3.00.



According to the caterers who bemoaned making losses from preparing meals for the children at the current allocation, their work has become more difficult due to the country's high cost of food items and general economic hardship.



"The price of oil has increased to GHS 480. In 2017, we used to buy it for GHS 70. If we want to buy on credit, we pay GHS 600. Beans used to be GHS500, but now it is GHS 1,400. Rice has also gone up from GHS 80 to GHS 360. What do you expect us to do? You brought in the school feeding program, and with the prices of foodstuff going up, you still pay us 97 pesewas, and we are even taxed on that amount," President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe, told Citi News.



The government currently pays GHC1 per day for a plate of food for a child under the Ghana School Feeding Programme, an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3.

The initiative seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.



In 2021, the caterers association demanded an increase in the government's allocation for beneficiary school children per head.



According to them, the increment will allow them to provide quality and adequate meals for school children in the selected public schools.