0
Menu
News

Government to pay bondholders outstanding debt April 28

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta.png Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Finance has set April 28, 2023 for the payment of outstanding debt obligation to various bondholders.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance indicated that the date was set during engagement with Coalition of Individual Bondholders Group and the Pensioners Bondholders Forum.

“The meeting chaired by the Hon. Deputy Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, MP agreed that the Joint Technical Committee constituted on 18th January, 2023 reconvenes and agrees on a pathway, towards the settlement of the outstanding debt obligations by 28th April, 2023,” the release stated.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: