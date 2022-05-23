Government to probe Sir John's ownership of Achimota Forest land

Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve

This is according to Executive Instrument 144



Abu Jinapor denies the forest has been sold



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has requested for documentation relating to the Achimota Forest lands and the alleged ownership of some NPP members.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the Ministry stated that the request will form part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims which are contained in the will of late Forestry Commission CEO, Sir John.



"The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

"Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him to take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.



"The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest," the statement signed by the PR Unit of the ministry concluded.



Sir John in his will stated that he owned 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," page 5 of Sir John's last will and testament read.



Read the Ministries statement below.



ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING ACHIMOTA FOREST AND THE PURPORTED WILL OF THE LATE FORESTRY COMMISSION CEO



The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him.



The Ministry takes a very serious view of the allegations, and has requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims. Considering that the issues that form the basis of the allegations predate the tenure of the current Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, MP, it is important that he is seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there is any merit in the claims.

The Ministry assures the general public and the good people of Ghana that it will ensure that the national interest is protected at all times, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.



