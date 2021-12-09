Government to probe dip in mathematics - Education minister

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum,

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said his ministry is going to investigate the cause of the dip in mathematic in the 2021 WASSCE examinations.



According to him, as somebody who has taught mathematics, there should not be a dip in the subject during his time.



Speaking during an interview in Parliament, the minister said “Actually, the average is 60 per cent, certain subjects [rate] went up, others dipped but if you put it on average it is still 60 per cent.

“So, if you look at English for example, there was a dip, mathematics there was a dip but Integrated Science saw the huge jump and Social Studies saw an increase and so overall, the average is still 60 per cent.



“But on the other hand, I just want to assure you that Mathematics should not see a dip in my time as somebody who has taught mathematics. So we are going to look at what went wrong and what we can do, which school did so well and then we are going to look at how best to ensure that we move up.”



He however added that for two years in a row, core subject has recorded over 50 per cent pass rate compared to previous years.



“The good news is that two years in a row, we had in the core subjects seen 50 per cent plus pass rate which means more students will then qualify to go to the university because in the past years, what happened was, you may have 70 per cent or 80 per cent pass in social studies, and mathematics is 33 per cent. Because mathematics is 33 per cent, you can’t have more than 33 per cent of the students going to university. So, if English is 30 per cent, even if all the subjects are 70per cent, you can’t have more than 30 per cent going to the university.



“The moment you move English and Mathematics up then you are guaranteed a higher rate of entry into the universities. So this is good news for the country.”

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of candidates, who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates in Ghana.



The Council in a statement said it will make available login details to Heads of school to enable the candidates to print the statement of their results.



"Candidates are therefore advised to contact their Heads of school for their results. Meanwhile, the Council has hosted the results online and candidates who so desire, may access their results at the Council's website or dial the short code *944#," the statement said.