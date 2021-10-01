Government to provide three helicopters for Ghana Police Service in November – Akufo-Addo

The aircraft will be two gazelle light attack helicopters and one Airbus 350 helicopter

The Ghana Police Service is expected to in November this year take delivery of some three helicopters in November this year.



The yet-to arrive aircraft will be made up of two (2) gazelle light attack helicopters and one (1) Airbus 350 helicopter.



The purchase, according to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is aimed at enhancing the operations of the service.

Speaking at the 50th graduation ceremony of cadet officers’ course in Accra, the president said personnel and officers who will be manning the helicopters have already been trained.



“The Police Service will take delivery of three (3) helicopters, made up of two (2) gazelle light attack helicopters and one (1) Airbus 350 helicopter, in November this year, to enhance its work. Hangars for them, located at the National Police Training School have been completed, and six (6) officers, who will fly these helicopters, have completed their training in South Africa,” Akufo-Addo said.



He however pledged of government's resolve to ensure the Police Service is well resourced to deliver on its mandate of protecting the people and urged all graduating and present officers of the service to remain resilient in their endeavours.



“Since I came to office in January 2017, a total of 568 vehicles including 15 operational buses have been presented by the government to the Service, a feat unprecedented in its history.”



"Apart from the existing Formed Police Unit] [FPU] in Accra, an additional 22 light armoured vehicles have been procured for use by the FPUs to be established in November in the Northern, Upper East, and Ashanti Regions. In the next one and half years, FPUs will be established in the remaining regions that do not have FPUs,” he continued.