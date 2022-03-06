Government to renovate Philip Quaque Boys’ School after GhanaWeb report

GhanaWeb report brings results

Following a GhanaWeb report that Ghana's first elementary school, the Philip Quaque Boys’ Basic School in the Cape Coast metropolis has now turned into a death trap for students, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has addressed the issue.



According to him, government has decided to renovate the school building which houses about 300 students.



He pointed out that the rehabilitation of the Philip Quaque Boys’ School is government's anniversary gift to the people of Cape Coast.



"Let me announce to the good people of Cape Coast that in commemoration of this occasion, government has decided to rehabilitate in full, the Philip Quaque Boys’ School, the first primary school in our country as its anniversary gift to Cape Coast," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this while delivering a speech at the 65th Independence Day celebration in Cape Coast on Sunday, March 6, 2022.



GhanaWeb on March 5 reported that the first elementary school in Ghana, which was built by Philip Quaque, a pioneer educator, evangelist and the first African Anglican missionary in Gold Coast, now has some of the classrooms ripped off, while a part of it had just half roofing sheets serving as a shelter for the students.



Some students who spoke to GhanaWeb bemoaned that they were afraid the school building will collapse and hurt them one day.



They called on government to come to their aid to prevent any disaster.



Meanwhile, the headmistress of the school, Leticia Saka said authorities in the Metropolis such as the Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan, MP for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, MCE for Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Ernest Arthur and other senior members in Cape Coast pledged to support the school earlier but did not fulfil their promises.



