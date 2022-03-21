Government to review Free SHS, NABCO others – Oppong Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The government is set to review all of its flagship policies, information minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said.

“All the 16 flagship programs are up to be looked at. The President has directed that the flagship programs should be protected and fully implemented to ensure that the impact is achieved. However, he wants it done within the constraints of item number 2 which is the fiscal framework we are working with. If based on the caps that we are working with we will have to rescope a particular flagship program, we will do it and see how much we can achieve,” the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP told Accra-based Citi FM Monday.



“All the 16 are up for discussion, none is off-limit. Only that the President has laid down the red line that we will not compromise on the fiscal consolidation agenda because our real problem over the years has been a year-on-year deficit going out of hand.”



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to, later this week, announce measures aimed at lessening the current economic hardship Ghanaians are going through.



A statement from the Ministry of Information said the measures were outlined during the quarterly cabinet meeting held at Peduase Lodge-Aburi in the Eastern Region.

“In addition to the scheduled appraisal of the performance of the government programs, the cabinet also extensively discussed the impact of global economic difficulties on Ghana and the Ghanaian people.



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved a number of far-reaching measures aimed at mitigating the depreciation of the cedi, ensuring expenditure discipline, and providing relief in the face of global hikes and inflation as well as ensuring that priority programs meant to grow the economy are protected,” the ministry stated.



