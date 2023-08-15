Government to roll out Ghana virtual high school soon – Education Minister

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has hinted that plans are underway for Ghana to have a virtual high school.

In a news report by asaaseradio.com, the minister said virtual students will make it possible for students to enrol and complete their high school online.



He added also that the high schools would also use instructions and resources from the virtual high school to improve teaching and learning in their schools.



The minister, according to the report, said this at the 2nd National Distance Learning Conference in Accra under the theme “Reimagining Education: A Call on Multi-Stakeholder Coordination and Action for Equitable Access to Digital and Distance Learning in Africa.”



The minister indicated that digital learning was a vital leapfrog strategy that could bring about a change in Africa’s fortune, especially in the educational space.



He urged African leaders to stop lamenting about their situation and develop a can-do spirit to be able to take advantage of technology to improve their respective countries.

The minister expressed confidence in the ability of the African child, such that when given the opportunity, the African child would blossom beyond expectation.



The Minister for Education, Dr Adu Adutwum, further added said the government aims at doubling science enrolment in Ghana by next year, using digital technology.



He lauded CENDLOS for their commitment to digital and distance learning in the country and urged stakeholders to support them carry out their mandate.



The Executive Director of CENDLOS, Nana Gvamfi Adwabour, added that the theme of the conference called for an inclusive dialogue and work among stakeholders to prevent duplication and redundancy in the education sector.



He said the maiden conference yielded fruitful results, key amongst them being the development of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy.

The executive director said connectivity was one of the problems hampering the running of digital and distance learning and called on Telecommunication Companies and other stakeholders to provide support.



The inaugural conference produced productive outcomes, notably the formulation of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy. The executive director emphasized the challenge of connectivity affecting digital and distance learning and appealed for collaboration from Telecom Companies and other stakeholders.



Dr. Eric Nansah, the head of the Ghana Education Service (GES), highlighted the positive impact of incorporating ICT in education, enhancing learning outcomes and the overall educational system. He underscored the significance of distance learning, which has become a lifeline, enabling education to continue despite challenging circumstances.



He further explained that ICT facilitates teacher-student interaction regardless of distance, offers teacher training opportunities, and strengthens the connection between teachers and parents for monitoring student progress.



The newly established organization, CENDLOS, plays a role in regulating, overseeing, and advising online education and open schooling. It leverages modern technology to make learning accessible, flexible, and affordable, striving to blend innovative ICT solutions with the existing education system and ensure quality education at all levels.

CENDLOS employs audio-visual lessons to supplement teaching and learning materials, enhancing the pre-tertiary education experience.



NW/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/WA



Meanwhile, watch Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







