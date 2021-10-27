Government to roll out strategic interventions to protect nationals, non-nationals – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Chairman of the Police Council, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government , through the Council, is going to roll out requisite strategic interventions to protect and defend nationals and non-nationals.

In a Facebook on Tuesday October 26 after the Police Council has been inaugurated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia said “Pursuant to Articles 201 and 211 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo today swore me into office as Chairman of the Police Council and Armed Forces Council respectively.



“On behalf of the members of the Councils, I underscored the arduous task ahead in a world of increasing complexity and accelerating change.



“I assured Mr President and the good people of Ghana that we will work hard to leverage the image of the security services into an excellent status in line with the vision and mission of their transformation agenda.

“As a team, we will roll out the requisite strategic interventions to protect and defend nationals and non-nationals and also strengthen the maintenance of law and order with the support of all.”



The membership of the Council is constituted as follows: Hon. Ambrose Dery, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Mr. Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq., COP Joseph Boakye Appiah (Rtd.), ACP Mrs. Faustina A. K. Andoh-Kwofie.Other members include Inspector Felix Essuman, Mr. Hadih A. Bin Salih and Madam Cecelia Eguakun.The event was attended by some members of the Police Management Board and other dignitaries.