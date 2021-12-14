Government to set up first-ever Second Cycle Applied Technology Institutions – Bawumia

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the government is setting up the first-ever second cycle applied technology institutions to train technical and vocational students.

These institutions are to be included for selection by Junior High Students under the Computer School Selection Programme in the next academic year.



Speaking at the official launch of the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education Training, (TVET) service in Accra on Tuesday, December 14 Dr. Bawumia said the government was determined to grow the human capital of the country since that determines the growth of every country.



He said “if you look at the empirical evidence, about what makes countries grow and develop, we know that it is not gold, it is not diamonds or oils or cocoa for that matter.

“It is not natural resources but the evidence is very clear that it is the human resource that drives growth. The combination of human capital and technology that produces these increasing returns to investments in any economy that drives growth we have known this and you can see the attention the president and our government is paying to human capital and technology as a way of transformation”



The government in 2017 mooted the idea to align all technical and vocational training institutions. In 2019, the committee concluded its work and submitted it to the cabinet which was tabled before parliament.



In 2020, Parliament concluded its work which the president signed into law the ACT 1049 setting up the Ghana TVET services.