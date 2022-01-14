Government to transform Ghana’s educational system through STEM – Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has reiterated the government’s resolve to transform the educational system by introducing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM into the educational curricular.

This, he noted, has necessitated the building of STEM academies nationwide to help train students from crèche to JHS and SHS.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, January 13, 2021, Dr Adutwum said the STEM initiative seeks to equip students with the requisite skills to make them globally competitive.

“The time has come to build more human resource capacity in these fields, hence the government’s move to build the academies. Transition to STEM will take different approaches in the educational system.”