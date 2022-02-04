Government to withdraw E-Levy Bill from Parliament and relay later

Fri, 4 Feb 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Deputy Majority Leader has revealed that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will withdraw the controversial E-levy in Parliament and re-introduce same.
Alexander Afenyo-Markin said government will withdraw the controversial levy on Tuesday, February 15.
Presenting the business statement for Parliament next week, the Effutu MP said government will reintroduce the E-levy Friday, February 18.
According to Joy News’ Parker Wilson, the reintroduced levy be at a reviewed percentage of 1.5.
More soon…
