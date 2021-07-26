Government urged to ensure registration of motorbikes

Unregistered motorbikes have been used for several criminal activities

Source: GNA

The government has been advised to adopt strict measures to ensure the registration of all motorbikes.

“It is a necessity, particularly, for the Ghana Police Service to make sure that no motorbike gets on the road without its identity being known,” Mr Kwadwo Bamba, a youth activist, has said.



A comprehensive licensing system capturing the data of the motorbikes and their owners had become imperative, he said.



The youth activist, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, decried the rate at which unregistered and unlicensed motorbikes were being used for criminal activities in recent times.

Mr. Bamba, a member of the Ashanti Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), cited the killing of the late Lance Corporal Emmanuel Osei by men on unregistered motorbikes during the bullion van robbery attack in Accra.



He described the loss of the police personnel as unfortunate and expressed the hope that the perpetrators of the crime would be apprehended and brought to book.



Mr Bamba encouraged the youth to work hard in their respective fields of endeavour for sustainable development of the country.