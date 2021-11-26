Government urged to fix Teleku-Bokazo to Simpa road

Bad Teleku-Bokazo to Simpa road

Source: GNA

The Government has been urged to put the deplorable feeder road network from Teleku-Bokazo to Simpa junction in good shape.

The road among other things makes commercial and economic activities more viable and buoyant for communities along that stretch.



The Assembly Member for Gwira-Dominase, Mr.James Akpor disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the Gwira area.



According to him, the road network from Teleku-Bokazo in the Ellembelle District through to the Gwira area in the Nzema-East Municipality to Simpa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality had not seen major rehabilitation or asphaltic works over the years.



Mr. Akpor lamented that the state of the road especially the Gwira-Simpa stretch was nothing to write home about.



The Assembly Member said with deep potholes and cracks coupled with the incessant rains, portions of the road had become inaccessible to motorists plying along that stretch.

The situation, he said, was a major setback to commercial and economic activities as the predominantly farmers, traders, and market women go through hell to cart their produce from the farm to the marketing centre at Gwira- Dominase.



Mr. Akpor indicated that the road network had long been awarded on contract to Memphis Construction Ltd, but the contractor had never been on site.



A visit to the area by the GNA confirmed that the road network linking Teleku-Bokazo and Simpa junction was in a bad shape and needed attention from the government.



However, all efforts to get the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema-East to react to the situation proved abortive as of the time of filing the report.