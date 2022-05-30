Government urged to integrate Tobacco Harm Reduction as part public health interventions

Tobacco Harm Reduction can lower the risks assciated with tobacco-related deaths

World Tobacco Day observed in Ghana

5,012 deaths recorded in Ghana annually due to tobacco-related illnesses



Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) to lower health risk



Executive Director of Harm Reduction Alliance Ghana, Samuel Cudjoe Hanu has underscored the importance of Tobacco Harm Reduction in improving public health and smoking addiction.



Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) is a public health strategy adopted by health experts to lower the health risks to individuals and the wider society associated with using tobacco products.



Speaking at an event to mark World No Tobacco Day in Accra on May 30, Samuel Hanu advocated for THR to be embedded in Ghana’s health structure to improve livelihoods and lower the risks of tobacco-related deaths.

“We believe Harm Reduction saves lives and it’s the best way for us to go in dealing with the abuse of other drugs. We believe that it is important to implement Tobacco Harm Reduction as a part of the government's public health strategy to ensure that citizens live healthier lives We, therefore, ask that Tobacco Harm Reduction be considered as an integral aspect of the government’s public health approach,” Samuel Hanu said.



He continued, “With the new Narcotics Commission Bill which has being passed, Tobacco Harm Reduction is supposed to become a part of our public health interventions.”



Meanwhile, data from the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction show that 3.5 percent of the adult population in Ghana are tobacco smokers.



This has resulted in some 5,012 deaths annually from Tobacco-related illnesses.



But the Harm Reduction Alliance Ghana believes THR, in addition to other key interventions can resolve the issue of tobacco related deaths and illnessess.