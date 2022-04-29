Government urged to protect rights of children 

School children at an Independence Day march | File photo

Source: GNA

Dr Peter Ndowie, Director of the Pan African Organisation, has appealed to the government to provide adequate security and resources to protect children against violence.

He said most children still faced human rights violations such as rape, kidnapping, defilement, trafficking, prostitution, a child in mining, kayayei, and early marriages instead of being in school.



Dr Ndowie made the appeal in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale and said Government should put in place measures to enforce the law on child protection and end violence against children in the country, especially in the rural areas.



He urged the Government to employ more social welfare personnel and empower them with resources to enhance the fight against child violations in society, especially at the district level.

He advised stakeholders to support the Government to establish more media houses in the rural areas to raise awareness on child rights as part of fighting child abuse, neglect and maltreatment.



Dr Ndowie called on stakeholders to collaborate with civil society and the private sector to work collectively to safeguard children to grow up to become responsible leaders.



He advocated advocacy work to ensure that children’s rights were considered in government laws, policies, budgets and programmes.