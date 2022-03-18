Government will end up at the IMF with or without E-Levy – Ricketts-Hagan

Former Deputy Minister of Finance, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

Ghana a candidate for IMF, Ricketts-Hagan

Former Deputy Minister of Finance advises government ahead of crunch meeting at Peduase Lodge



E-Levy should be the least of government’s problems, Ricketts-Hagan



Former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, has predicted that with the current state of the economy, going to the IMF is inevitable for the government.



His comment comes on the back of the crunch cabinet retreat on the cedi's decline against major foreign currencies.



According to him, the earlier government confronts the fright of going to the IMF, the better as the sparing economy will further decline which he reiterated, will be disastrous and difficult to salvage.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on the crunch meeting by the government to find solutions for the ranging economic challenges facing the country, he noted the following;



“It’s no longer an issue of whether to go to the IMF or not, it is now a matter of when not if. The E-Levy should be the least of their problems because the economy has gotten far worse since the budget was read in November of last year and the E-Levy will do very little to save it. Now with or without the E-Levy, the challenges of the economy have gone way above their purview and they will have no choice than to go to the IMF.”



He emphasized that with the current economic situation, going to the IMF is not be a bad idea.



“When your exchange rate is in serious trouble and your currency is in a free fall, since the beginning of the year, and it has become the worst-performing currency but your Central bank is helpless in using its limited international reserves as a short-term measure, to halt the decline of the cedi, because it has no hope of replenishing the reserves when they are depleted, then you should be heading towards IMF.”



“This is the situation that Ghana finds itself in at the moment, with the cedi having depreciated by about 20% since the beginning of the year and there is no ending in sight," he added.

Ricketts-Hagan further added that the government is no longer able to access money from the international capital markets because of its huge debt obligation, which makes Ghana unattractive to international investors.



“The $3 billion we got from Eurobond proceeds last year into our reserves is no longer coming. And servicing the external component of our debt is also becoming problem as we deplete our international reserves.”



Stressing on the need for the country to seek a bail-out, the MP said the IMF's primary objective is to support exchange rate challenges through providing short- and medium-term support to help countries stabilize their exchange rate and design policy programs to solve balance of payments problems, hence making “Ghana a candidate for IMF.”