Government will explore new tax avenues aside E-Levy – Kusi Boafo

NDC opposes E-Levy

Government seeking to raise GHC6 billion from E-Levy



Kusi Boafo affirms governments resolve to explore new tax policies



The Chief Executive Officer of the Public Sector Reforms, Kusi Boafo, has emphasized governments commitment to resorting to new tax avenues to generate revenue.



Addressing issues surrounding the controversy on the proposed 1.5% levy to be imposed on electronic transactions by the government, Kusi Boafo in an interview with Top FM said the government is open to exploring new tax policies even aside the controversial E-Levy.



According to him the E-Levy will not be the last tax policy to be introduced by government.



"Money is needed to govern the country. E-Levy will not be the last tax policy to be introduced by government. We are still looking for other avenues and if we identify something that will bring revenue to the state, we will impose tax on it

“When chiefs sell lands, they take all the money. What stops us from seeking some of the money from them? That is the nature of reforms. The chiefs after selling lands to people demand government to send water, roads and schools to such areas. So what will be wrong in demanding part of that money for such projects?” he stated on "Final Point" Political Show on Top 103.1 FM hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang.



The E-Levy, now a bill before parliament has not received good reception from the Ghanaian populace.



Aside public disaffection for the proposed tax policy, the opposition National Democratic Congress through its minority side has been resisting the passage of the bill.



Government expects to generate some GHC6 billion annually from the E-Levy. However according to critics and the opposition, the proposed tax policy holds the potential to compound economic hardship on Ghanaians.



