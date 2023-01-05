Government will improve road infrastructure – Minister

Minister of Roads and High­ways, Kwasi Amoa­ko Atta

The Minister of Roads and High­ways, Kwasi Amoa­ko Atta, has called on Ghanaians to remain calm and exercise patience while government works gradually to improve road infrastructure in the country.

He said gradually all major and important roads in the country would be tackled to facilitate so­cio-economic activities.



“Government is not oblivious of the magnitude of the problem with roads in the country, but it is one after the other as steps are been taken to fix them. With patience and support to government, we will witness vast improvement in our road net as a country,” he said.



The minister gave the assurance at the end of year festival of Nine Lessons and Carol, organised by the Ghana Highways Authority, in Accra, last Thursday.



Mr Amoako Attah said even though, government had invested in roads more than any govern­ment under the fourth republic, much more was required.



He said all major projects that sod had been cut for would be completed while new ones would be initiated across the length and breadth of the country, stressing that “This government when it promises, it delivers. We have done more bridges over the last six years and we will continue invest in the road sector.”

The minister said government was exploring ways of introducing an efficient ways of managing road



tolls in the country and if reintro­duced would not take the form of the old system which enabled some unscrupulous individuals to exploit it to their advantage.



Mr Amoako Attah said this New Year would galvanise Ghanaians into believing in their country and desist from things that set the de­velopment and progress of society backwards.



He called on Ghanaians to pray and support the government to develop the country.



Delivering the Christmas mes­sage at the occasion, Reverend Commodore Paul Adjei-Djan, Director General of Religious Af­fairs at the Ghana Armed Forces, said unless Ghanaians renewed their minds and committed to national development, the country would continue to lag behind.

He said the teachings of the various religions must be the guid­ing principles of all the citizenry, stressing that “If we allow our character to be molded by the teachings of our faith, then we can impact society positively.”



Rev. Adjei-Djan asked Ghanaians to change from their ways of medi­ocrity and work towards excellence, since that was the surest way of attaining national development.



“As we celebrate Christ, we must remember that Christ will come again and when he comes again he will judge all according to our deeds,” he said.