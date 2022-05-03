Government will not renege on its efforts to revive the economy – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Coronavirus pandemic affected govt, Veep

Rising cost of freight resulting in increased prices



Russia-Ukraine crisis affecting global economies



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured of government’s commitment to reviving Ghana’s economy back to pre-pandemic levels.



According to him, the devastating impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic have eroded the gains made by government between 2017 and 2019.



He also stated that just when Ghana’s economy was bouncing back the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted activities leading to severe challenges including the rising cost of fuel and general prices of goods and services.

The Vice President made these comments while addressing Muslims during the year's Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.



“Government lost huge revenue and spent massively to ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians. In effect, the pandemic severely drew the economy back from the massive progress government achieved between 2017 and 2019.



This setback without a doubt made life difficult more difficult for citizens and government as prices of goods have soared across the world due to the abnormal increase in the cost of freight.”



Dr. Bawumia said,” Government has not reneged on its development commitment to the people of Ghana in the areas of education and infrastructure development amongst others.



He noted that government’s flagship free SHS and school feeding programmes are on full course as it plans to continually invest in Ghana’s educational infrastructure.

“We have also introduced free TVET to enhance technical and vocational education.



According to him, government continues to show great commitment to the health sector, as the National Health Insurance is being made available to solve health issues.



However, the Vice president noted that as part of efforts to address employment challenges, government ensured that no public sector worker lost their job during the Covid-19 pandemic.



