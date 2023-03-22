Government will support you to develop Gonjaland – Bawumia assures Yagbonwura

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Yagbonwura

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared that the Government of Ghana will fully cooperate with the newly enskinned and outdoored Overload of the Gonja Kingdom in his quest to develop the kingdom.

He assured the new Yagbonwura, Bii-Kunuto Jawu Soale, that his development vision would receive government cooperation.



The Vice President gave the assurance when he took his turn to speak during the outdooring of the newly enskinned Overload of the Gonja Kingdom at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.



He underscored the need for peace and unity as a necessary condition for the fight against poverty and the quest for development.

“I want to assure him that the Government will give him the utmost cooperation in fulfilling that vision for the development of the Yagbon State…We should always remember that our enemy is poverty, and we should make sure that we come together to have development, the development we cannot have without peace. And therefore, we need to hold peace as a very high-level objective and work towards getting peace among ourselves,” he said.



The Vice President added that the creation of the Savannah Region, inhabited mainly by the Gonja people, has led to marked development in the area, which bears ample testament to the commitment of the Government to developing the area.