Government yet to speak to Minority's move to halt collection of E-Levy by GRA on May 1

Wed, 20 Apr 2022

Government says it is not surprised by the Minority’s move, filing a motion to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA from implementing the E-levy on May 1.

Speaking to GBC News, the government’s Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye Dankwa, said what the government will do is to "leave the matter to the Supreme Court to take action”.

Mr. Boakye Dankwa however did not say if the government will hold on with the implementation of the E-levy, following the Minority suit at the Supreme Court.

The Minority in Parliament on April 19, 2022, filed an injunction at the Supreme Court against the implementation of the controversial electronic transfer levy, E-levy, pending the determination of its substantive case currently before the Apex Court.

The Court has, however, scheduled the hearing of the case for May 4, 2022, three days after the planned date for the implementation of the levy.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in an interview with GBC News said the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA has already been served.

Mr. Ablakwa noted that a contempt proceeding would be brought against the GRA, should it go ahead with the collection of the Momo Tax.

