2
Menu
News

Governments borrow to waste and not to develop Ghana – Economist

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 02 At 11.11.04.jpeg US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has said that Ghana has not gotten the economic value of the monies borrowed by governments and that is hurting the progress of the country.

According to him, successive governments in Ghana have only borrowed to waste and not to develop the country and until this issue has been solved no amount of money given to the country by the IMF can solve the problem.

He stated that without solving the problem, no proper development will come out of the loans and bonds we secure irrespective of the government that is in power.

Dr. Sa-ad made this comment on JoyNews while discussing Ghana’s Debt Exchange Programme and the call to IMF for a financial bailout.

“Ghana, in particular, we only borrow to waste and not develop the country and until we fix this particular issue, there wouldn’t be any meaningful developmental project that will come out of our loans no matter how much we borrow.”

“It doesn’t matter which government is in power because there are projects that were started by Rawlings with borrowed funds and they were abandoned by the government that took over from him. The same thing with Kuffour, Professor Mills, John Mahama and will happen when Akufo-Addo leaves power.”

“Meanwhile, Ghana is paying these huge loans with interest but we are not getting economic returns from these projects. Look at the Sagleme Housing, money was borrowed to start the project but has been left to rot. The examples are many,” he said on JoyNews.

He believes that Parliament should step in by passing a law that will compel any government to finish the project of his predecessor that was started with borrowed funds.

“It seems we just have an appetite for borrowing just for borrowing sake. So where are we going as a nation if Parliament can’t pass a law that will compel any successive government to finish the project of its predecessor?”

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: