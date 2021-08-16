Governments reluctance in meeting the needs of UTAG smacks of insensitivity – AFED

President of Ghana , Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

The African Foundation for Educational Development (AFED) has said the government is reluctant in meeting the needs of the members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), a situation that has resulted in their strike action.

AFED described the government as insensitive for failing to meet the demands of UTAG.



UTAG has indicated that they are unwilling to return to work until the government meets their demand despite the court injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC).



They are demanding the restoration of a 2012 Single Spine Salary Structure agreement that would see entry-level lecturers earn the cedi equivalent of $2,084 monthly.



AFED said in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Kwame Adade said “The government’s reluctance to attend to the needs of UTAG members and its persistent use of National Labour Commission(NLC) to intimidate and forcefully return the university teachers back to the classroom tells the insensitivity of government shown towards teachers.

“The members of the union have done nothing wrong for the NLC to subject them to such level of compulsion, intimidation, and bully, other than requesting for improvement in conditions which are worse compared to some years ago.



The total disregard towards academia and the tactics of intimidation within the education system must not be accepted in our dear country.



“AFfED, therefore, call on the President, Nana Akufo Addo, and the Minister for Education to render an unqualified apology to all teachers in Ghana for such statement and treatment pointed at them.”



Below is their full statement

PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO MUST APOLOGIZE TO GHANAIAN TEACHERS



The teacher’s role towards nation building can never be underestimated as they impact many lives that contribute to the human resource capacity of our country.



African Foundation for Educational Development(AFfED) have however noticed with grave concern the unfit treatments smeared on teachers and wish to express our disappointment in the president and his appointees in the Ministry of Education.



1. THE PRESIDENT’S UTTERANCE ABOUT TEACHERS FINANCIAL STATUS

The president's recent utterance about not venturing to teach if one wants to be a millionaire is really demoralizing and seeks to drain down the efforts of teachers. This, therefore, reflects in the government’s undue delay in teacher promotion, refusal to pay responsibility allowance, acting allowance, etc. Indeed, teachers cannot be millionaires when the government deliberately neglects its own responsibility.



2. UTAG STRIKE



The government’s reluctance to attend to the needs of UTAG members and its persistent use of the National Labour Commission(NLC) to intimidate and forcefully return the university teachers back to the classroom tells the insensitivity of government shown towards teachers. The members of the union have done nothing wrong for the NLC to subject them to such a level of compulsion, intimidation, and bully, other than requesting for improvement in conditions that are worse compared to some years ago.



The total disregard towards academia and the tactics of intimidation within the education system must not be accepted in our dear country.

AFfED, therefore, calls on the President, Nana Akufo Addo, and the Minister for Education to render an unqualified apology to all teachers in Ghana for such statement and treatment pointed at them.



We again demand that government plays an expediting role for all allowances to be paid to deserving teachers and also address all issues regarding teacher promotion.



Finally, the government must grant the request of UTAG by making proposals that are workable within the union so that academic work on the various university campuses would bounce back in full force.



Director- AFfED